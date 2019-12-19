Quick links

Report: The transfer promise Farhad Moshiri has made Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti manager
Everton are set to announce Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager in the near future.

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been promised funds to spend in January by Farhad Moshiri.

Ancelotti was seeking transfer assurances before taking the job at Everton, and he has now been convinced that he will have money to spend at Goodison Park.

Moshiri is prepared to give Ancelotti plenty of funds to spend in January to reshape Everton’s squad.

 

The Italian boss is now set to put pen to paper on a deal worth £11.5 million on Merseyside.

Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton is a signal of the Toffees’ ambition, as the experienced boss is one of the most high-profile managers in world football.

There are some question marks over whether Ancelotti is ideally suited to taking over at a club just above the relegation zone, but there is no doubting his credentials.

Picture taken on September 19, 2017 Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacting during the German First division Bundesliga football match between FC Schalke 04 and FC...

Ancelotti is a serial trophy winner, and Everton will hope that he can spark a big improvement in the team.

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

