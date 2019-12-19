Report: The impact 'fire-sale' concerns could have on Aston Villa in January

Aston Villa are reportedly facing a fight to fit in with Financial Fair Play regulations, which could cause some of their saleable assets to depart.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa could be forced to sell some of their most valuable players to fit in with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Villa spent big to earn promotion back to the Premier League, and they then invested a great deal in their squad over the summer.

Villa are now struggling to comply with regulations, as they may have overspent.

That could reportedly cause Villa to have to offload some of their key stars.

However, the good news is that Villa are not intending to let go of anybody in the January transfer window.

Villa will have two weeks after the end of the season to agree deals, and if they are forced into sales, that is when they will take place.

Villa will want to keep their current squad together, as they are in the thick of a relegation battle.

Dean Smith’s side sit just above the drop zone in the Premier League and losing the likes of Jack Grealish or John McGinn in January could have a devastating impact.

The report still remains a concern for Villa though, as they could face losing some of their assets in the near future.

Jack Grealish has a £45 million release clause in his contract, while the likes of McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Douglas Luiz could fetch sizeable fees if they were put up for sale.