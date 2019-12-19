Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Still no formal approach from Arsenal to City for Mikel Arteta

Dan Coombs
Manchester City's Mikel Arteta
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are hoping to quickly appoint Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City's Mikel Arteta

According to The Times, Arsenal have still not made a formal approach to Manchester City for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are looking to hire Arteta as manager, ending his spell as Pep Guardiola's assistant.

 

The Times reports Arteta's camp expect a deal could be done within 48 hours and that the Spaniard could take charge against Everton this Saturday lunchtime.

But despite this confidence, City have not yet had a formal approach from the Gunners.

Compensation still needs to be resolved, with City looking for more than £2 million.

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach

Arsenal fired Unai Emery as manager at the end of last month after a poor run of results.

Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as caretaker, but has only managed to earn one win in five matches.

Arsenal have not pursued Carlo Ancelotti, who is in talks with Everton, and want former midfielder Arteta back instead.

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at EMirates Stadium. London 15th May 2016.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch