Report: Still no formal approach from Arsenal to City for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are hoping to quickly appoint Mikel Arteta.

According to The Times, Arsenal have still not made a formal approach to Manchester City for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are looking to hire Arteta as manager, ending his spell as Pep Guardiola's assistant.

The Times reports Arteta's camp expect a deal could be done within 48 hours and that the Spaniard could take charge against Everton this Saturday lunchtime.

But despite this confidence, City have not yet had a formal approach from the Gunners.

Compensation still needs to be resolved, with City looking for more than £2 million.

Arsenal fired Unai Emery as manager at the end of last month after a poor run of results.

Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as caretaker, but has only managed to earn one win in five matches.

Arsenal have not pursued Carlo Ancelotti, who is in talks with Everton, and want former midfielder Arteta back instead.