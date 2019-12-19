Report states Mourinho's plans for 19-year-old Spurs talent amid loan rumours

Tottenham's Oliver Skipp won't be heading out on loan in January.

According to The Telegraph, Jose Mourinho intends to keep midfielder Oliver Skipp at Tottenham Hotspur as part of his first-team plans.

It's claimed that whilst Mourinho wants to trim his squad in January, he will give Skipp a role around the first-team and not farm him out.

The London Evening Standard recently claimed that Mourinho wanted to overhaul one of predecessor Mauricio Pochettino's old ideas that young players would gain just as much from staying at Spurs as the would if loaned out.

They suggested that Skipp and defender Japhet Tanganga were among the players to be lined up for a loan move away, but it's now claimed Mourinho wants to keep him around.

Skipp, 19, has emerged through the clubs ranks, and made his first-team debut for the club under Pochettino, with many backing him for a bright future.

So far, the midfielder has made 18 first-team appearances for Spurs, and has played twice under Mourinho, to the sum of just 25 minutes.

Still, Mourinho appears to rate Skipp highly enough to keep him around his first-team setup in 2020, and Spurs fans may see some more of him under Mourinho moving forward.