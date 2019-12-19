Report: Rangers chief Wilson plans to offload five Ibrox players, including two Gerrard signings

Rangers could let a number of players leave Ibrox in January.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers director of football Ross Wilson is set to swing the axe at Ibrox next month with at least five departures.

It's stated that loanee Andy King will return to Leicester City, whilst loaned-out winger Glenn Middleton will return to Ibrox before heading out again.

Matt Polster, Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy will reportedly be made available too, with Wilson looking to trim the numbers in Steven Gerrard's squad.

Gerrard did sign King and Polster, but King has played just five games for Rangers, whilst Polster has managed just four games, and could move on just a year after arriving on a free transfer from Chicago Fire.

Rangers' January 2018 business under Graeme Murty was praised at the time, but with Middleton, Murphy and Docherty all available, it doesn't look quite so great now. Whilst Gerrard did sanction the permanent move for Murphy, that was set up before his appointment, so we're only branding King and Polster as his signings, with Murty overseeing the others.

There is interest from England in Murphy and Docherty, who do have talent but just can't get a chance in a stacked Rangers squad, with Murphy in particular struggling since a major injury last year.

You can see why Wilson wants to flog these players, as they're barely featuring for Rangers or, in Middleton's case, need to be playing first-team football to develop.

Trimming the wage bill and the numbers in Gerrard's squad seems like a strong plan, and may just free up some cash for Gerrard to get real quality into his side next month.