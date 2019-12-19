Report: Jose Mourinho makes decision over Tottenham's Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has suggested that he wants to see his contract out at the North London club.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is willing to listen to offers for Danny Rose in January, according to the Telegraph.

Rose has found game time at Tottenham difficult since Mourinho took charge, with Ben Davies and Jan Vertonghen both used at left-back ahead of him.

Spurs are now planning to clear out some of their fringe players in January, and Rose is on the list of players who are reportedly available.

Mauricio Pochettino had also tried to offload Rose during his time at Spurs.

Pochettino always spoke positively about Rose in public, and spoke to the Telegraph about the full-back’s quality.

“There is no doubt about Danny Rose's quality, there is no doubt. He is a great player,” he said.

However, towards the end of his time at Spurs, Pochettino did seem to have some doubts about Rose.

Rose wasn’t included on Tottenham’s pre-season tour over the summer, but ultimately ended up sticking around and playing regularly over the early part of the campaign.

Rose’s form this season has taken a turn for the worse though, and Mourinho may hope that he is more successful at offloading the 29-year-old than his predecessor was.

Rose has suggested that he wants to see his contract at Spurs, but if an offer comes in where he is promised more regular game time it remains to be seen whether he would turn that down.