Report explains what Ancelotti's arrival means for Marcel Brands' Everton future

Marcel Brands has come under pressure for some ill-fated signings at Everton - now the Premier League outfit are set to hire Carlo Ancelotti.

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti has cast doubt on Marcel Brands future at Everton, according to The Sun (19 December, page 65), with the Italian tactician expected to be given a central role in recruitment at Goodison Park.

Alongside the likes of Monchi and Paul Mitchell, Brands was viewed as one of the most respected and successful talent-spotters in the game when he was announced as Everton’s director of football in June 2018.

But a man who discovered Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano and Gini Wijnaldum during his time in Holland, while playing a major role as PSV won three Eredivisie titles in five years, has not quite had the desired effect on Merseyside.

Like Steve Walsh before him, some of Brands’ most expensive signings have fallen flat with Moise Kean, Yerry Mina and Alex Iwobi failing to live up to their eye-watering price-tags.

And, if reports are to be believed, the Dutchman could now find himself somewhat sidelined by Ancelotti’s imminent arrival.

Everton have moved heaven and earth to bring a three-time Champions League winning coach to Goodison, handing Ancelotti a £50 million, four-and-a-half year contract while also giving him far more control over recruitment than what was enjoyed by Marco Silva.

The one-time Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich coach will have power over ‘all major decisions’ at Everton and, thanks to Milan News 24, one of Ancelotti’s former players, Napoli playmaker Piotr Zielinski, has already been linked.

The upcoming transfer windows, and who arrives on Merseyside, could tell us a lot about where the balance of power now lies at Everton.