Report: Everton hope exciting player arrival could help kickstart young prodigy's career

Everton reportedly hope Carlo Ancelotti's arrival at Goodison Park can help the Toffees snap up Zlatan Ibrahimovic and in turn help out Moise Kean.

Carlo Ancelotti manager

With Everton reportedly on the brink of appointing Carlo Ancelotti to the Toffees hotseat, the rumour mill has begun looking ahead at other potential arrivals at Goodison Park which could follow the Italian.

According to The Telegraph, Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be interested in joining Everton once Ancelotti’s appointment as manager is confirmed, the 38-year-old available on a free transfer from January.

 

Ibrahimovic is reportedly looking to return to Europe after 18 months in the United States with MLS side LA Galaxy and has been considering his options.

Having worked with Ancelotti before, at Paris Saint-Germain, the Italian's arrival could potentially be a key factor in the 38-year-old's future destination - after all, he was reportedly looking at Napoli before they sacked the iconic manager.

The Telegraph has also claimed that Everton hope Ibrahimovic could also use his experience to help out Moise Kean, who has struggled since his arrival at Goodison Park in the summer.

Marco Silva seldom utilised him and interim boss Duncan Ferguson introduced him as a substitute at Manchester United in the 70th minute, only to replace him with Oumar Niasse 18 minutes later.

Although Kean came on at half time during the Leicester game and gave a good account of himself, the prospect of one of the game's most esteemed forwards of recent times being able to mentor one of the most highly rated young strikers in football would no doubt be a catalyst for the 19-year-old's career at the club.

