Report: Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring former Real Madrid & Bayern Munich man with him to Everton

According to the Telegraph, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring some members of his regular back-room staff with him to Goodison Park.

Ancelotti is expected to take charge at Everton in the near future, and he had already asked for the freedom to bring in his own team.

While Duncan Ferguson is expected to continue in a prominent role, after an impressive caretaker spell in charge, Ancelotti will also bring some of his own team with him.

The Italian boss wants Francesco Mauri to join him at Everton, after previously working with him at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

Ancelotti also is eager to have his son, Davide, join him as his assistant at Everton and Mino Fulco is set to join as a nutritionist.

Ancelotti has worked with the trio before at a number of clubs, and their working relationship is excellent.

Everton have had to grant a number of Ancelotti’s wishes in negotiations, as they managed to convince him to move to Goodison Park.

The experienced boss is a seriously ambitious appointment from Everton, who will hope that he can take them to new heights.

Ancelotti’s first job on Merseyside will be to guide the Toffees away from the relegation zone, with Everton currently sat in 16th place in the Premier League table.