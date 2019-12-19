Report: Burnley and Watford eyeing January deal for 20-cap international flyer

Ghana international Daniel Opare could finally be on his way to the Premier League with Sean Dyche's Burnley and Nigel Pearson's Watford interested.

Burnley and Watford are keen to strengthen at right-back during the January transfer window with Ghana international Daniel Opare potentially on his way to Turf Moor or Vicarage Road, according to the Mail (19 December, page 81).

Barely a transfer window has gone by in recent years without the 29-year-old being linked with a move to the Premier League. West Ham, Everton, Wolves, Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich have all been mentioned as potential suitors in the recent past and, with just days remaining until January begins, Opare has made an inevitable return to the gossip columns.

With veteran Phil Bardsley out of contract next summer, Burnley are scouring the market for a new right-sided defender and, after links with Omar Elabdellaoui and Jayden Bogle, the Mail has thrown Opare into the frame.

Watford, bottom of the table with just one win to their name, are also interested with the former Real Madrid and Porto defender potentially in line to become Nigel Pearson’s first signing as Hornets boss.

The jet-heeled Opare, who has 20 caps for the Ghanaian national team, currently plays in Belgium with Royal Antwerp though he has not played a single game all season thanks to the form of Aurelio Buta, who has also been linked with a January move to England.

It would be a surprise, however, if Antwerp let both of their right-backs go so it might be a case of Buta or Opare.