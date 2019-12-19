Report: Ancelotti favourite nearing new deal amid Everton and Liverpool links

Everton and Liverpool have been linked with Piotr Zielinski.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is set to sign a new deal with the club – just hours after he was linked with Everton.

It's claimed that new boss Gennaro Gattuso wants to get Zielinski tied down to a new deal, and talks will be held in the coming days to finalise an agreement.

Zieinski's current deal expires in 2021, and Napoli now want to get him fixed up with a deal until 2024, securing his long-term future.

The Polish international looks set to stay put in Naples, which may be a blow to Everton and Liverpool amid links to the midfield maestro.

Just this morning, Milan News 24 reported that Everton were keen on Zielinski, with imminent boss Carlo Ancelotti a huge fan from their time together at Napoli.

Their hopes of signing Zielinski appear to be over though, and it may also be a dent for Merseyside rivals Liverpool given Jurgen Klopp's long-term admiration.

La Repubblica recently claimed that Klopp has personally spoken to Zielinski to praise his performance against Liverpool, more than three years since the Reds failed to sign him from Udinese (BBC).

Klopp may have still had one eye on Zielinski, but if these new reports are to be believed, neither side will be able to land him any time soon.