Quick links

Everton

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Ancelotti favourite nearing new deal amid Everton and Liverpool links

Olly Dawes
Carlo Ancelotti coach of SSC Napoli and Piotr Zielinski of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton and Liverpool have been linked with Piotr Zielinski.

Carlo Ancelotti coach of SSC Napoli and Piotr Zielinski of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples,...

According to Calciomercato, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is set to sign a new deal with the club – just hours after he was linked with Everton.

It's claimed that new boss Gennaro Gattuso wants to get Zielinski tied down to a new deal, and talks will be held in the coming days to finalise an agreement.

Zieinski's current deal expires in 2021, and Napoli now want to get him fixed up with a deal until 2024, securing his long-term future.

 

The Polish international looks set to stay put in Naples, which may be a blow to Everton and Liverpool amid links to the midfield maestro.

Just this morning, Milan News 24 reported that Everton were keen on Zielinski, with imminent boss Carlo Ancelotti a huge fan from their time together at Napoli.

Their hopes of signing Zielinski appear to be over though, and it may also be a dent for Merseyside rivals Liverpool given Jurgen Klopp's long-term admiration.

Piotr Zielinski of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico on November 2, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

La Repubblica recently claimed that Klopp has personally spoken to Zielinski to praise his performance against Liverpool, more than three years since the Reds failed to sign him from Udinese (BBC).

Klopp may have still had one eye on Zielinski, but if these new reports are to be believed, neither side will be able to land him any time soon.

Piotr Zielinski of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch