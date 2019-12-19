Rangers player posts cryptically on Instagram amid reports he could be on the move

The Rangers winger Josh McPake was allowed to leave Ibrox on loan by Steven Gerrard.

The young Rangers winger Josh McPake has posted a photo of himself in Gers gear on Instagram amid reports he could make an early return to Ibrox.

Rangers loaned McPake to Dundee at the start of the season, but he has only appeared on seven occasions for the Championship side.

His last Dark Blues outing came more than a month ago and he was back in Glasgow earlier this week, playing for the Rangers development squad against Aberdeen.

But McPake was withdrawn early in the second half through injury.

And speaking to The Dundee Courier afterwards, his manager James McPake said: "I don’t know how long he’ll be out for. We’re waiting to hear from Rangers."

The newspaper understands that Rangers may look to take McPake back to Ibrox sooner than planned, when the transfer window opens in January.

But after the teenager's latest social media update, there will be some who think that decision has already been taken.

