Predicted Tottenham XI for Chelsea: Jose Mourinho makes one change

Tottenham Hotspur can overtake Chelsea if they beat them on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho takes charge of what is arguably his most important match so far at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Spurs are due to host Chelsea and they know that a victory will take them into the top four.

If Tottenham can pick up the three points that will represent remarkable progress for the North London club since Mourinho took charge.

Spurs were 12 points behind Chelsea when Mourinho was appointed, but their recent run of good form has put them right on the heels of their London rivals.

Mourinho will know that he needs to get his team selection right at the weekend, as Chelsea will pose a threat, even though they haven’t been in good form over recent weeks.

Mourinho has tended to put out a similar side since taking over at Spurs, with the Portuguese boss showing great faith in the likes of Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld.

It seems likely that the trio will all start again, and wholesale changes can’t be expected.

Spurs won 2-1 at Wolves, but their performance in that contest was not quite perfect.

Tottenham were on the back foot for much of the game, and it could be that Harry Winks is involved again on Sunday.

Moussa Sissoko, the £30 million midfielder (BBC Sport), and Dier have their qualities, but as a partnership they can be weak in possession.

And Mourinho could be keen to get Winks back involved, as he has now been back in training for over a week.

Elsewhere, Spurs look likely to set-up with the same personnel - as Mourinho looks to continue to build momentum with his side.