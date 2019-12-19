Our view: Rose and Kurzawa swap deal would be perfect for Tottenham

Tottenham are linked with making changes at left-back.

It would seem Tottenham Hotspur and PSG might be able to help each other out.

Spurs are reportedly keen to make changes at left-back with Jose Mourinho hoping to sell Danny Rose. The Telegraph report Spurs are open to offers for the England international.

On the incoming side, Tottenham are said to be looking at signing Layvin Kurzawa from PSG, Footmercato report.

Kurzawa is in the final season of his contract at PSG, and the French side do not want to lose him on a free transfer. This means a cheap deal could be possible for Spurs in January.

But could it be better? If PSG's summer interest in Danny Rose still exists, a swap deal could be the perfect solution here.

Sky Sports reported in July that the French side were 'keeping tabs' on Rose's situation.

While Rose later said he wants to see out his current deal at Spurs, this was in relation to his closeness to former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

He has not started a single Premier League game under Jose Mourinho, who has preferred to play Jan Vertonghen out of position ahead of him.

A swap deal for Kurzawa and Rose might suit Tottenham better than PSG, but it could be just what the Tottenham defender needs right now.

If PSG feel he is still worth taking a gamble on, and prefer getting him to straight cash for Kurzawa, this could make sense for both clubs.