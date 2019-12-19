Our view: Celtic would be landing a bargain if they do sign £350k striker

Celtic are reportedly keen on Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell.

Celtic do have some striking options already, but it would be little surprise to see them move for another attacker in 2020.

The Bhoys have seen Odsonne Edouard thrive this season, but a by-product of his success is that clubs will now be interested in signing him.

With Leigh Griffiths still searching for his best form since returning to football and Vakoun Issouf Bayo yet to get going following his arrival in January, another striker could be a priority.

Now, the Daily Record claim that Celtic are interested in signing Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell, with Nick Hammond seemingly eyeing up a cut-price move.

Campbell may not be a household name just yet, but he could be an absolute bargain for Celtic given that he is out of contract at the end of the season.

That means compensation to bring Campbell up to Parkhead would cost just £350,000 at the end of the season, but Stoke won't be in a strong position to demand much more in January.

Campbell, 19, has real pace and raw ability, and whilst he has scored just one Championship goal this season, he's excelled in Premier League 2 with four goals in just two games.

The son of ex-Everton striker Kevin Campbell, Tyrese is a former Manchester City talent, and looks to have huge potential for the future – just what Celtic would be looking for in order to try and make a profit in the future.

Celtic exploited compensation loopholes in 2016 to sign Moussa Dembele from Fulham for a similar fee, and signing Campbell in a similar way would earn comparisons to the Frenchman.

Dembele arrived with a better track record, but Campbell has real potential to become a Celtic star too – and a bargain deal would be hugely impressive for the Bhoys, given how difficult it is to sign strikers for anything close to that £350,000 fee.