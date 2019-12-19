'On his way': Some fans think Steven Gerrard target is Rangers-bound after contract development

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is among those said to be keen on the player, who has a former teammate at Ibrox.

Some Rangers supporters think Lyle Taylor is Ibrox-bound - and so do some of his own club's fans.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are one of the clubs being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker (Sky Sports).

Taylor has scored 30 goals in 54 games for the English Championship side, but is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Subscribe

And speaking to The South London Press this week, the Charlton manager Lee Bowyer, who slammed Joe Aribo’s move from The Valley to Rangers earlier this year, claimed Taylor has rejected a new one.

"Lyle has been offered a contract and he declined it," said Bowyer. "It’s his choice if he wants to sign it or not. We’ve offered him a good contract. Roland [Duchatelet, the club's outgoing owner] offered him what we think is a good."

And this is how fans of both Rangers and Charlton are reacting to his comments on Twitter...

Rangers bound. Lee Bowyer tears for Christmas. — David (@Steelyfx) December 19, 2019

On his way to Glasgow #WATP — Gazza C (@B8Gazza) December 19, 2019

Rangers bound — Gaz (@GazScott1988) December 19, 2019

Welcome to Rangers. — Wullie Bethel (@WullieBethel) December 19, 2019

Lyle Taylor to Rangers on a pre contract would be a great signing. — Lew (@lewmcca) December 19, 2019

The offer not from new owners .... so let’s wait and see but my feeling is like Aribo his agent been@tapped up by Rangers — Sammy05 (@Sammy6113) December 19, 2019

he would go there in a heartbeat. shit league, but they’re in the europa league. — toby (@tobyCAFC) December 19, 2019

I'll personally give him a big wave as we pass him by. Wouldn't surprise me if he went to Scotland tho. — Paul Havard (@paulhavard) December 19, 2019

SEE ALSO: Boost for Wednesday, West Brom and Rangers as £4m-plus striker nears cut-price transfer

A move for Taylor now looks increasingly likely, although to whom and whether that's in the January or the summer transfer window remains to be seen.

The latter perhaps makes the most sense where Rangers are concerned, with Jermain Defoe's deal up and interest expected in Alfredo Morelos.