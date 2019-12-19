Quick links

'On his way': Some fans think Steven Gerrard target is Rangers-bound after contract development

9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is among those said to be keen on the player, who has a former teammate at Ibrox.

Some Rangers supporters think Lyle Taylor is Ibrox-bound - and so do some of his own club's fans.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are one of the clubs being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker (Sky Sports).

 

Taylor has scored 30 goals in 54 games for the English Championship side, but is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

And speaking to The South London Press this week, the Charlton manager Lee Bowyer, who slammed Joe Aribo’s move from The Valley to Rangers earlier this year, claimed Taylor has rejected a new one.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town at The Valley on December 10, 2019 in London,...

"Lyle has been offered a contract and he declined it," said Bowyer. "It’s his choice if he wants to sign it or not. We’ve offered him a good contract. Roland [Duchatelet, the club's outgoing owner] offered him what we think is a good."

And this is how fans of both Rangers and Charlton are reacting to his comments on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A move for Taylor now looks increasingly likely, although to whom and whether that's in the January or the summer transfer window remains to be seen.

The latter perhaps makes the most sense where Rangers are concerned, with Jermain Defoe's deal up and interest expected in Alfredo Morelos.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

