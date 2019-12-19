Neil Lennon admits he's been left stunned by Celtic's Ryan Christie's finish

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie left Neil Lennon scratching his head after witnessing his finish last night.

Neil Lennon has admitted to the Daily Record that he was stunned by Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie yesterday.

Christie set Celtic on their way to a 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last night, and his goal was superb.

Christie took aim from 20 yards and slotted home with a fine left-footed strike.

Celtic went on to add another through Olivier Ntcham, but Lennon was particularly impressed by Christie’s goal.

"We're getting better. (The goals) were magnificent, both really difficult finishes,” Lennon said.

"Ryan found the bottom corner and I don't know how he's done it. Olivier's finish is brilliant because the ball skips up and he controlled it beautifully.

"But Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest played big parts in the goals as well.”

Celtic’s win over Hearts has moved them five points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers do have a game in hand over them, but Celtic have now put pressure on Steven Gerrard’s men to avoid a slip up.

Celtic are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Aberdeen at Parkhead.