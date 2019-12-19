Quick links

Celtic

Neil Lennon admits he's been left stunned by Celtic's Ryan Christie's finish

John Verrall
Neil Lennon, head coach of CFR Cluj, in action during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie left Neil Lennon scratching his head after witnessing his finish last night.

Neil Lennon Celtics coach during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Neil Lennon has admitted to the Daily Record that he was stunned by Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie yesterday.

Christie set Celtic on their way to a 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last night, and his goal was superb.

Subscribe

Christie took aim from 20 yards and slotted home with a fine left-footed strike.

Celtic went on to add another through Olivier Ntcham, but Lennon was particularly impressed by Christie’s goal.

 

"We're getting better. (The goals) were magnificent, both really difficult finishes,” Lennon said.

"Ryan found the bottom corner and I don't know how he's done it. Olivier's finish is brilliant because the ball skips up and he controlled it beautifully.

"But Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest played big parts in the goals as well.”

Ryan Christie of Celtic reacts during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on 28 September, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Celtic’s win over Hearts has moved them five points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers do have a game in hand over them, but Celtic have now put pressure on Steven Gerrard’s men to avoid a slip up.

Celtic are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch