Quick links

Liverpool

FIFA Club World Cup

Premier League

Monterrey coach raves about Liverpool star after Club World Cup clash

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans celebrate during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on September 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alisson Becker shone as Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool set up a Club World Cup clash wtih Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Alisson Becker celebrate at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium...

Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed has paid tribute to Alisson Becker after the Liverpool goalkeeper produced a virtuoso performance in the World Club Cup semi-final in Qatar, speaking to the club’s official website.

Jurgen Klopp’s European champions were expected to comfortably roll over their Mexican opponents to set up a deciding clash with Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo on Saturday but, clearly, an aggressive and combative Monterrey side hadn’t read the script.

 

It took a stoppage time goal from substitute Roberto Firmino to seal a hard-fought 2-1 win for Liverpool after Rogelio Funes Mori (twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro) had cancelled out Naby Keita’s well-worked opener.

And if it wasn’t for Alisson, who made five saves across 90 minutes and a number of other vital interventions, Liverpool might only have a rather pointless third-placed play-off to look forward to this weekend.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) dives to make a save during the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final football match between Mexico's Monterrey and England's Liverpool at...

“We played a great game, I am very proud of how they represented me. In general, we had the clearest opportunities. The goalkeeper (Alisson) made four or five important saves,” said the fiery Mohamed, who singled out an excellent second half stop from a Dorlan Pabon set-piece.

“Alisson saved an incredible free kick from Pabon.”

Put short, it was the sort of match-winning display which reminds everyone why Liverpool invested £67 million into a former Roma goalkeeper in the summer of 2018.

Alisson, the Brazil number one, is arguably the best shot-stopper in the world right now and he looks set to add a Premier League winners’ medal to his Champions League triumph in 2020.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch