Marcelo Bielsa confirms triple fitness boost for Leeds United

Leeds United are set to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage at the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed a triple fitness boost for Leeds United on Leeds Live ahead of their game against Fulham.

Leeds are set to travel to London on Saturday, as they look to further consolidate their position in the top two.

And Bielsa’s side should be boosted by the fact that many of their first-team players are coming back to full health.

Leeds have been suffering badly with injuries over recent weeks, with a number of players sidedlined.

But Tyler Roberts, Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton should all now be fit enough to feature for the Whites again in the near future.

"Cooper is back with the team," Bielsa said.

"Tyler is healthy. Shackleton also. Forshaw there is no different information."

Cooper has the best chance of starting out of the returning trio, as Bielsa is likely to want to put him back into his side’s defence.

Leeds look at their best when Cooper starts alongside Ben White in central defence.

Leeds could still be waiting a while longer before they are able to pick Shackleton and Roberts again, but they are set to return to training in the foreseeable future.

"Next week they will train with the team," Bielsa added about the duo.