Manager confirms reported Rangers and Nottingham Forest target has rejected contract offer

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are reportedly battling Championship hopefuls WBA and Nottingham Forest for Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor.

Rangers, Nottingham Forest and West Brom have been handed a timely January boost today with Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer admitting that in-demand striker Lyle Taylor has rejected a new contract, speaking to London News Online.

One of the most prolific strikers in the Football League will be a free agent next summer and the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Valley has not gone unnoticed.

According to Sky Sports, Rangers and West Brom are interested in a cut-price January deal while TEAMtalk have thrown Forest, Sheffield United, Burnley and Norwich City into the mix.

Taylor has plundered 26 goals in 50 league matches since joining Charlton from AFC Wimbledon in 2018 and, with The Addicks sliding rapidly down the Championship table, the last thing they needed to hear was that their talisman seemingly has his heart set on a move away.

“Lyle has been offered a contract and he declined it,” admitted Bowyer. “It’s his choice if he wants to sign it or not. We’ve offered him a good contract.”

Reports last week claimed that Charlton rejected a £4 million bid from Brentford over the summer but, with just six months remaining on his current deal, the Londoners may be forced to consider cashing in should a similar offer arrive in the next few weeks.

Of all the clubs linked with a move for the 29-year-old, Nottingham Forest are arguably most in need of a striker who averages better than a goal every other game in the Championship.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are the lowest goalscorers in the top half of the division with top scorer Lewis Grabban the only player in Forest’s squad who has netted more than three times this season.

With Wolves-owned Rafa Mir potentially set to see his loan spell cut short in January, the two-time European champions are crying out for some much-needed competition in the final third. Signing Taylor could be the difference between a top six finish and missing out on the play-offs altogether.