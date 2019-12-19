Lucas Leiva and Virgil van Dijk tweet exactly the same two-words after Liverpool's win yesterday

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk missed out on playing in the Club World Cup yesterday, but Jurgen Klopp's side still advanced.

Virgil van Dijk and Lucas Leiva have both tweeted the same words about Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, following the Reds’ win in the Club World Cup.

Van Dijk, who was sidelined yesterday, and Lucas were both keen observers of Liverpool’s match in Doha yesterday, which was closer than many predicted.

Monterrey put up a good fight in the contest, but they were undone by a last minute goal from Firmino.

The Brazilian striker only came off the bench as a late substitute for Liverpool, but flicked home an excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to send Jurgen Klopp’s side into the final.

And both Van Dijk and Lucas celebrated Firmino’s contribution on social media.

Si señor — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 18, 2019

Si señor — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 18, 2019

Plenty of other members of Liverpool’s squad also took to Twitter to put out messages about yesterday’s win.

Liverpool will now take on Flamengo in the final at the weekend, as the Merseyside outfit look to win the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.