Liverpool boss Klopp reacts to Alisson's performance, comments on Van Dijk fitness

Liverpool beat Monterrey 2-1.

Liverpool are into the FIFA World Club Cup final after a 2-1 win over Mexican side Monterrey.

A late winner was needed from substitute Roberto Firmino to seal the win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had special praise for goalkeeper Alisson, who he felt decided Liverpool's win.

The Brazilian made seven saves in the match and proved his quality as one of the best in the world.

He had extra work to do because of the absence of Virgil van Dijk, who missed the game with illness.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Klopp said he is not sure if Van Dijk will be fit for the final.

He said: "All you need is Allison Becker, Allison Becker. He was there in the decisive moments. A really hard game and then you can bring on the boys.

"Wonderful goal, great game, super atmosphere. We have no clue about Virgil, we thought he would be fine. We will see."

The final is being held on Saturday with the Reds set to take on Brazilian side Flamengo.

This will be a tough test and Alisson will have to be at his best again. Van Dijk being healthy would be a big boost.