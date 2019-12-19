'Decision-making at an elite level': Some Leicester fans in awe of 'excellent' £22m man

Leicester City ace Ricardo Pereira impressed as the Foxes of Brendan Rodgers reached the League Cup semi-finals.

A number of Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to praise Ricardo Pereira's impressive display in the Foxes' League Cup quarter-final triumph last night.

Brendan Rodgers' charges raced into a two-goal lead against Everton at Goodison Park as James Maddison opened the scoring on 26 minutes and Jonny Evans doubled the lead for the King Power Stadium side three minutes later.

However, Duncan Ferguson's side halved the deficit in the 70th minute through a Tom Davies volley and Leighton Baines then sent the home contingent wild with a 90th-minute equaliser, meaning a penalty shootout was needed.

Luckily it went Leicester's way as Kasper Schmeichel made two saves before Jamie Vardy converted the decisive penalty to send the Foxes through, the first time they've reached the League Cup semis since 1999-2000, when they won the competition outright.

Pereira was virtually unplayable as he tormented the opposition defence time and time again, making some great runs past and through the Everton backline, while also providing great ammunition for his teammates, including the cross for Maddison's opener - and of course a successful penalty in the shootout

Here is what some Leicester fans have been saying about the £22million man's display on social media:

The first goal is superb. A chance that is manufactured several times a game for #LCFC. The impetus on creating from the width, has allowed multiple scoring opportunities to stem from the byline every game this season. Pereira’s decision-making is at an elite level. #EveLei — Dominic Wells (@DominicWells_SJ) 18 December 2019

Ricardo is easily the best Right-Back in the league, none of this cross spamming robot. — Kolo Toure Ultra (@Ports_02) 18 December 2019

Ayoze, Praet and then Albrighton had chances to kill the game but fantastic character to bounce back from Baines goal and go through on penalties.



Ricardo, Evans both excellent before last 20 minutes, but Schmeichel the hero in the shootout.



Two games away from Wembley. #LCFC — Jordan Halford (@JordanHalford) 18 December 2019

Great performance great penalty and have a safe journey home — George (@ManiaaSZN) 18 December 2019

Brilliant, as always — (@mynamesellie__) 19 December 2019

Good performance Ricardo — OzzyLCFC (@LcfcOzzy) 18 December 2019

Leicester will host fellow Midlands side Aston Villa in the first leg of the semi-final in the week beginning 6 January.