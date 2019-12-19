Quick links

Everton

Leicester City

EFL Cup

Premier League

'Decision-making at an elite level': Some Leicester fans in awe of 'excellent' £22m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City scores in the penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City ace Ricardo Pereira impressed as the Foxes of Brendan Rodgers reached the League Cup semi-finals.

Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City scores in the penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in...

A number of Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to praise Ricardo Pereira's impressive display in the Foxes' League Cup quarter-final triumph last night.

Brendan Rodgers' charges raced into a two-goal lead against Everton at Goodison Park as James Maddison opened the scoring on 26 minutes and Jonny Evans doubled the lead for the King Power Stadium side three minutes later.

However, Duncan Ferguson's side halved the deficit in the 70th minute through a Tom Davies volley and Leighton Baines then sent the home contingent wild with a 90th-minute equaliser, meaning a penalty shootout was needed.

 

 

Luckily it went Leicester's way as Kasper Schmeichel made two saves before Jamie Vardy converted the decisive penalty to send the Foxes through, the first time they've reached the League Cup semis since 1999-2000, when they won the competition outright.

Pereira was virtually unplayable as he tormented the opposition defence time and time again, making some great runs past and through the Everton backline, while also providing great ammunition for his teammates, including the cross for Maddison's opener - and of course a successful penalty in the shootout

Here is what some Leicester fans have been saying about the £22million man's display on social media:

Leicester will host fellow Midlands side Aston Villa in the first leg of the semi-final in the week beginning 6 January.

The EFL Carabao Cup is seen during the first draw for the upcoming season's EFL Cup football tournament at Tawandaeng brewery in Bangkok on June 16, 2017.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch