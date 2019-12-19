Quick links

'Yay', 'way to go'': Some Leicester fans erupt over 'great news' on Twitter

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at King Power Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City will play Aston Villa in the League Cup semi-finals, just as they did in their triumphant run to the trophy 20 years ago.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Leicester, United...

A number of Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the League Cup semi-final draw, which has put them up against Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers' charges endured a nervy ride to the final four as they relinquished a two-goal lead away at Everton to be forced into a penalty shootout, emerging victorious thanks to Kasper Schmeichel's shootout heroics.

Dean Smith's charges, meanwhile, had a relatively easier time in reaching the semi-finals after putting a young Liverpool side to the sword on Tuesday night, running out 5-0 winners at Villa Park.

 

 

Leicester only took on the Villans at the start of December and it was a great day at the office to say the least, the Foxes hammering Villa 4-1 on their own patch.

The two will now be meeting again in January, with the first leg taking place at the King Power Stadium early in the month, before the deciding second leg at Villa Park at the end of the month.

Leicester and Villa also faced off in the League Cup semi-finals back in 1999-2000, the Foxes beating the Villans before overcoming Tranmere at Wembley to lift the trophy.

Here is what some Leicester fans said on Twitter regarding the draw:

The winner between Leicester and Villa will come up against either Manchester United or their city rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley on Sunday 1 March.

Brendan Rodgers Manager of Leicester City thanks the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday...

