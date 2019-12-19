'Yay', 'way to go'': Some Leicester fans erupt over 'great news' on Twitter

Leicester City will play Aston Villa in the League Cup semi-finals, just as they did in their triumphant run to the trophy 20 years ago.

A number of Leicester City fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the League Cup semi-final draw, which has put them up against Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers' charges endured a nervy ride to the final four as they relinquished a two-goal lead away at Everton to be forced into a penalty shootout, emerging victorious thanks to Kasper Schmeichel's shootout heroics.

Dean Smith's charges, meanwhile, had a relatively easier time in reaching the semi-finals after putting a young Liverpool side to the sword on Tuesday night, running out 5-0 winners at Villa Park.

Leicester only took on the Villans at the start of December and it was a great day at the office to say the least, the Foxes hammering Villa 4-1 on their own patch.

The two will now be meeting again in January, with the first leg taking place at the King Power Stadium early in the month, before the deciding second leg at Villa Park at the end of the month.

Leicester and Villa also faced off in the League Cup semi-finals back in 1999-2000, the Foxes beating the Villans before overcoming Tranmere at Wembley to lift the trophy.

Here is what some Leicester fans said on Twitter regarding the draw:

We will play Aston Villa in the #CarabaoCup Semi-Finals. pic.twitter.com/jyqbDk9O2F — Leicester City (@LCFC) 18 December 2019

Where do I book tickets for Wembley? Thanks in advance. — RYAN0788 (@FreemanRyan0788) 18 December 2019

Way to Go!! EFL cup Final has been sealed — IbkSports (@IbkSports) 18 December 2019

WE DID IT BOYS WE’RE FINAL BOUND LETS GOOOOO — Rhode Island Foxes ⚓️ (@RhodyFoxes) 18 December 2019

Announce Morgan lifting trophy — Ryan Stevenson (@ryanstevo6) 18 December 2019

Best draw we could’ve asked for — Chris Butterly (@Coolchrisb21) 18 December 2019

Great news — Fi Howe (@Fiona2602) 18 December 2019

Yay! — Ronnie Hinds (@Brasssneck) 18 December 2019

What happened the last time we played Villa, in the league cup semi finals?! I'm sensing deja vu — Danny Coole (@foxy_imp86) 19 December 2019

The winner between Leicester and Villa will come up against either Manchester United or their city rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley on Sunday 1 March.