Leeds United fans react to Liam Cooper injury boost

Leeds defender is available this weekend.

Liam Cooper is available this weekend for Leeds United, he has confirmed.

Cooper told the Yorkshire Evening Post yesterday he is available and can't wait to be back involved.

Leeds could have done with Cooper last weekend against Cardiff when they let a three goal lead slip to draw 3-3.

Cooper has not featured since Leeds' win over Middlesbrough at the end of November.

The club captain had played a crucial role in Leeds' excellent start to the season and strong defensive record.

Getting him back this weekend is perfectly timed ahead of the run of festive fixtures.

Leeds travel to Fulham who have Aleksandr Mitrovic in fine form and Cooper will have a big task to keep him quiet.

Gaetano Berardi is expected to drop out of the starting XI with Cooper renewing his partnership with Brighton loanee Ben White.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to the fitness boost...

Having Liam Cooper back on Saturday is massive for the team, Berardi has done well but we need our leader back #lufc #mot — Connor Mahoney!! BielsaBall and Beer (@ConnorMOT92) December 18, 2019

Buzzing for Cooper to be back against Fulham.



Hoping its not refereeing decisions that cost us any points and we can show what we can do! M#LUFC #MOT #ALAW — LUFC VIEWS (@Views_LUFC) December 18, 2019

Looked lost at times without him — Oli WΔlker (@LUFC__Oli) December 18, 2019

Good time to bring him back in — Mike Whorley (@mikewhorley) December 18, 2019

Need his height in there. Hopefully bielsa throws him straight in — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) December 18, 2019