Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United fans react to Liam Cooper injury boost

Dan Coombs
Liam Cooper of Leeds United
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds defender is available this weekend.

Liam Cooper of Leeds United

Liam Cooper is available this weekend for Leeds United, he has confirmed.

Cooper told the Yorkshire Evening Post yesterday he is available and can't wait to be back involved.

 

Leeds could have done with Cooper last weekend against Cardiff when they let a three goal lead slip to draw 3-3.

Cooper has not featured since Leeds' win over Middlesbrough at the end of November.

The club captain had played a crucial role in Leeds' excellent start to the season and strong defensive record.

Getting him back this weekend is perfectly timed ahead of the run of festive fixtures.

Stuart Dallas of Leeds United and Liam Cooper celebrate with teammates and towards the Leeds United fans after Eddie Nketiah scores a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship...

Leeds travel to Fulham who have Aleksandr Mitrovic in fine form and Cooper will have a big task to keep him quiet.

Gaetano Berardi is expected to drop out of the starting XI with Cooper renewing his partnership with Brighton loanee Ben White.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to the fitness boost...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch