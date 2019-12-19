Leeds star cheers up young Whites fan in hospital after Ashley Young's unwanted visit

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw visited the child at Manchester Children's Hospital.

The Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw travelled all the way to Manchester to cheer up a young Whites fan in hospital.

The boy had previously received an unwanted visit from the Manchester United winger, Ashley Young, at the city's Children's Hospital.

And according to his father, the patient, who was visibly displeased, replied "eughh, yuck" when presented a Red Devils-themed gift by the England international.

But he was all smiles again after Forshaw stopped by bearing presents of his own, courtesy of Leeds.

His dad tweeted: "A big thank you to @LUFC & Adam Forshaw for travelling to the dark side of the Pennines to cheer my lad up. Spoiled him rotten. Made our Christmas."

Forshaw has played just seven times for Leeds this season, spending the past two months sidelined with a hip problem.

And the Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa revealed earlier that he was unable to provide any new information regarding the 28-year-old's recovery.

Despite progressing through Everton's academy ranks, it was another of Manchester United's main rivals, Liverpool, that Forshaw grew up supporting.