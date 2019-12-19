Agent makes admission about £42m 'soldier' reportedly on Spurs and Arsenal radar

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with highly-rated 19-year-old winger Dejan Kulusevski.

The agent of reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that "several Premier League clubs" are keeping tabs on him (Radio Punto Nuovo).



The Sweden international has been linked with numerous elite clubs following his impressive season so far at Parma, on loan from fellow Italian club Atalanta.

Kulusevski has scored four goals and registered six assists in just 16 Serie A games this term, and as such it's little surprise that scouts across Europe are reportedly waking to his talent.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, while Tuttosport has reported about Tottenham’s interest in the Swede.

Stefano Sam, in conversation with Italian outlet Radio Punto Nuovo, said about his client when asked about interest from Manchester United: "He is followed by several Premier League clubs; he could have left this summer too. He is doing very well now, we decided to take this route at Parma, and the boy was very intelligent from a sporting point of view.

"There were so many great offers this summer; we went to Parma because to get to the big ones you have to do the right path. I call him a soldier on a mission: he works and never complained, much less anyone complained about him. He is hungry and wants to arrive, combined with a talent and a physique not indifferent: he cannot but have a rosy future."

Kukusevski, who according to The Sun has been valued at £42million, is currently on a season-long loan to Parma from Atalanta and the likelihood is that he won't be moving in January, but given how well he's done so far, it'll be interesting to see just how much he can keep impressing and progressing in the second half of the season.