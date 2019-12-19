Jurgen Klopp raves about Naby Keita's performance

Liverpool midfielder scored in win over Monterrey.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita scored the Reds' equaliser in a 2-1 win over Monterrey.

In doing so he displayed the type of forward run into the box with the ball which makes him so different from Liverpool's other midfield options.

The £53 million man is showing signs of developing into the player Liverpool want him to be.

The 24-year-old has now scored three goals for Liverpool in his last three matches.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was very impressed, and spoke positively about Keita after the game.

He told the Liverpool website: "Naby, what a player – very decisive, super goal, another chance. That’s his strength, in small spaces he feels quite comfortable, so that helps us a lot.

"The runs in behind when we are already high up the pitch, that's an exceptional skill of him that he goes there. He scored already a goal like this, had another chance in a similar situation.

"It is not the highest number of games he’s played for us, but he’s scored a lot of goals already, important goals as well. Absolutely brilliant how he did that today – and there is so much more to come."

Keita coming good for Liverpool is a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League and Europe.

What Liverpool have achieved in recent months has largely been despite Keita not being involved much due to injuries and the form of others.

Now he is showing signs that he is ready to be a big contributor and the goal against Monterrey was a big moment for him.