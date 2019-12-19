Jurgen Klopp jokes about Liverpool-bound Takumi Minamino

Liverpool are set to snap up Red Bull Salzburg ace Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told The Mirror that he would have loved to bring Takumi Minamino on against Monterrey.

The Reds were in Club World Cup action on Wednesday, taking on Mexican side Monterrey in Qatar for a spot in the final against Flamengo on Saturday.

Liverpool did take an early lead as Naby Keita finished off a superb Mohamed Salah assist, before Rogelio Funes Mori – the brother of former Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori – quickly equalised.

An experimental Liverpool side weren't exactly convincing, but they did claim a last-gasp victory as Roberto Firmino struck the late winner.

Liverpool will now look to add to their trophy haul with a win over Flamengo on Saturday, and they should have a new signing on board to celebrate too.

Red Bull Salzburg ace Minamino is all set to complete his £7.25million move to Anfield according to Goal, with a medical imminent ahead of the deal going through on January 1st.

After the win over Monterrey, Klopp was asked about Minamino, and admitted that he can't actually speak about it yet because a deal hasn't been done.

Klopp did though joke that he wishes he could have brought Minamino on, as he could have been 'really good' against the Mexican side, but Liverpool will just have to wait.

“I can't speak about it! But if he could come, he'd have been really good here today, I could have brought him on. But we have to wait for that one. Sorry,” said Klopp.