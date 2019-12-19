Quick links

Jurgen Klopp impressed by Liverpool star's display in new position

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over Monterrey yesterday, with Jordan Henderson playing in central defence.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that he was so impressed by Jordan Henderson’s performance at centre-back.

Henderson was forced to cover for Liverpool in central defence against Monterrey yesterday, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip sidelined.

Henderson played alongside Joe Gomez in the heart of the Reds backline, and he managed to help his side to victory.

Although Henderson wasn’t always totally comfortable, he still managed to put in a strong performance out of position.

 

And Klopp was full of praise for Henderson’s display, as he felt he coped well.

“I really think the boys did exceptionally well because we had so many strange things. It was the most offensive midfield I’ve probably ever lined up in a competitive game,” Klopp said.

“Then Hendo and Joe Gomez together as a centre-half pairing – Hendo’s first time at centre-half, what a game.”

Liverpool will be hoping that they do not have to resort to playing Henderson at centre-back too many more times this season, but Klopp has suggested that a new central defender won’t be targeted in January, despite some concerns that they have a paucity of options in the position.

Liverpool were made to fight for their victory yesterday, but ultimately found a way to win, as they have done all season.

Roberto Firmino flicked home in the last minute to ensure Liverpool progressed to the final, where they will take on Flamengo.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

