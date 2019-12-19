Jodie Comer’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skwalker cameo shocks fans - did you spot her?

If you weren't expecting it, we're sure it was a pleasant surprise.

A wealth of new faces drop by in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, including the wonderful Jodie Comer!

Let's face it... J.J. Abrams had a mammoth task on his hands.

The Star Wars franchise is perhaps the most universally adored, boasting a dedicated fanbase like no other. Still, the original trilogy is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, but the prequels, not so much.

Beginning with 1999's The Phantom Menace, the later trilogy was incredibly divisive, although admittedly, some fans have later reassessed it as something different but enjoyable.

After that, the series lay dormant until news of Abrams' 2015 kickstarter, The Force Awakens. It arrived, it was a hit, the sequel arrived... again, not so much. Critics praised it, but general audiences were much harder to please. Going into The Rise of Skywalker, this was sure to be the case again.

Rian Johnson proved to be a controversial choice after the release of The Last Jedi, but it was always the plan to have one fresh director per film.

In stepped Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow for the 2019 instalment, but he later departed from the project due to creative differences. Rather than finding a new fitting filmmaker, they played it (very) safe and brought back the man who delivered them the crowd-pleasing The Force Awakens.

It was an easy way out, but it made sense - a lot was riding on this blockbuster.

However, it looks like it could divide fans even more than its predecessor did, not that it doesn't have some great highlights...

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer (she played Villanelle) dropped in for her Star Wars debut!

It's only a brief cameo, but actually, it's a pretty important one.

The biggest question and concern for audiences running through the new trilogy is this: Who are Rey's parents? We all headed into The Rise of Skywalker desperate to find answers, and we got them.

In The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren told Rey that they were nobodies, but in the latest instalment, he reveals that it's because they chose to be. They were related to Emperor Palpatine, making Rey the evil figure's granddaughter.

She's only seen briefly, but her mother is played by Jodie!

I'm in the cinema watching the new Star Wars.. WHY DIDN'T ANYONE TELL ME THAT JODIE COMER WAS IN THERE? I ALMOST SCREAMED — (@It_s_JustASpark) December 18, 2019

As you'd expect, there are some great and funny reactions over on Twitter.

Here are some of our favourites:

jodie comer making us all run to the theater to watch her 15 seconds cameo in star wars. ugh her MIND pic.twitter.com/yZJDyqhoce — margot (@comerdearmas) December 18, 2019

jodie comer is in star wars and not a single one of us knew it... no way.... no way.... no way... pic.twitter.com/vw6KVQGzGI — virgo queen (@vlllanelle) December 18, 2019

just realized i HAVE to watch star wars for 3 seconds of jodie comer

pic.twitter.com/3FTF2E9TgP — h (@softcormier) December 18, 2019

star wars spinoff movie with jodie comer’s background story pls — jodie comer’s fashion defender™️ (@jodieloewe) December 18, 2019

i just walked by someone on campus who said “i’m gonna see the new star wars later”, and i had to stop myself from saying “did you know jodie comer is in it?” hdhdjd — talia (@evilvillanelle) December 18, 2019

