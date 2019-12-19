Is The Cure a true story? Channel 4 revisits Stafford Hospital scandal in new film

Following December 12th's turbulent General Election, Britain has felt in a state of political upheaval day after day. Besides Brexit, there has been one key issue at stake: the NHS.

Undoubtedly one of Britain's proudest achievements, the NHS has been at the heart of the nation since its inception in 1948.

However, the failings and shortcomings of the NHS have dominated the headlines for the past decades, and now, one of the biggest scandals to hit the service is coming to our screens.

Channel 4's latest drama, The Cure will air on Thursday, December 19th and tell the tale of the Stafford Hospital scandal.

We dig into The Cure to find out what is true and fictionalised behind the new C4 drama.

Is The Cure a true story?

Simply, yes. The Cure revisits the events of the Stafford Hospital scandal back in the late 2000s. However, it is retold through the eyes of Julie Bailey, the principal whistleblower on the case.

From Julie's own experiences, the legal cases and other participating families' testimonies, Channel 4 have recreated the scandal in this new film.

However, given the sensitivity of the case, some families did not wish to have their story included.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said they handled the cases with "the utmost care and respect" and that "anyone who did not want to be involved has not been referred to or depicted."

So, there will be a little creative license going on in the drama to fill in the gaps, we're sure.

The Stafford Hospital scandal explained

Back in September 2007, Bella Bailey - an 86-year-old who was suffering from an inflamed hiatus hernia - was admitted to the Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust. Just eight short weeks later, she passed away.

Her daughter, Julie Bailey claimed this was due to the poor care standards at Stafford Hospital, as the condition was entirely treatable.

Shortly after Bella Bailey's passing, Julie wrote a letter of complaint to a local newspaper addressing the issues of care at the hospital. It wasn't long before Julie received hundreds of letters from families or individuals who had similar experiences. It was this that led Julie to set up a campaigning group called Cure the NHS.

Cure the NHS were instrumental in bringing about the 2011 inquiry into Stafford Hospital. This inquiry was conducted by Robert Francis QC. The report of the public inquiry was published on February 6th, 2013 and contained some rather shocking revelations. This included that there were at least 400 more deaths than expected between 2005 and 2008 due to poor care.

The Cure: Cast

There is not a large cast, as it mainly revolves around Julie and her perspective of events.

Julie is played by Sherlock star Sian Brooke.

Some other notable cast members include:

Sue Johnston as Bella Bailey

Hannah Rae as Julie's daughter, Hanna

Tamla Kari as Nurse Helene

Alex Macqueen as Martin Yeates

Elizabeth Rider as Toni Brisby

Georgie Glen as Dr Heather Wood

Simon Armstrong plays Philip Jones

Watch The Cure on Thursday, December 19th at 9pm on Channel 4. You can catch-up with the film on 4oD after broadcast.