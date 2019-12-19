The prequel actor's performance has long been debated by Star Wars enthusiasts.

It's finally here, and everybody is wondering if Hayden Christensen is in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

How exactly does one go about following up a somewhat disastrous prequel trilogy to one of the greatest of all time?

Obviously, it's by playing it safe. J.J. Abrams kickstarted a new trilogy in 2015 with The Force Awakens, and arguably, it was essentially a retread of things we'd all seen before. However, it's not exactly a bad thing when it's approached with such enthusiasm and authority.

It was great fun, but the next instalment needed to do be bolder... different. It sure was.

Perhaps that's why it ended up being the most divisive entry of the entire franchise! Despite glowing reception from critics, Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi split fans down the middle and the fate of the trilogy was thrown into question. After Colin Trevorrow left The Rise of Skywalker due to creative differences, it was a no-brainer to bring back Abrams. They had to play it safe again.

Did it pay off?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Currently, the film has an IMDb audience score of 6.8, which is definitely impressive.

However, considering it was only released on Thursday, December 19th 2019, we can't imagine it will stay at this for much longer.

Unlike The Last Jedi, critics haven't exactly taken to this one quite so much, and it now has a Metascore of 53.

Honestly, Abrams had an impossible task of sorts on his hands. There was no way he'd please as many people as he did with The Force Awakens, as he had to wrap up a trilogy which went in a direction many considered controversial after he left.

On the whole, it looks like he may just swing it, but only time will tell. There are definitely some shocks laced throughout, but is the return of Hayden Christensen one of them?

Is Hayden Christensen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

No, Hayden Christensen does not star in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Approaching the film's release, many fans speculated that Anakin Skywalker would appear in the ninth instalment as a Force ghost.

He doesn't. However...

A line of the character's dialogue is heard at one point in the film, which earns him a credit. It's easy to miss, but as highlighted by We Got This Covered, the line is: "restore the balance, as I once did”.

Those expecting to see him, though, were left disappointed.

If I don’t see Hayden Christensen in The Rise Of Skywalker I’m gonna be very disappointed! — Cynthia Myers (@CynthiaJose1) December 18, 2019

Hayden Christensen: Roles after Revenge of the Sith

You'll likely remember that the actor received a lot of hostility from many Star Wars fans for his portrayal of Anakin.

The 38-year-old hasn't exactly been a regular blockbuster presence since, but he did land numerous roles after 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

According to IMDb, he has starred in 2007's Awake (he played Clay Beresford), Virgin Territory (Lorenzo), Jumper (David Rice), Takers (A.J.), Vanishing on 7th Street (Luke), American Heist (James Kelly), Outcast (Jacob), 90 minutes in Heaven (Don Piper), First Kill (Will), Little Italy (Leo Campo) and 2018's The Last Man (Kurt).

He has a voice credit on The Rise of Skywalker.

