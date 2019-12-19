Ian Wright responds to fan worried about Mikel Arteta's appointment at Arsenal

Arsenal are set to appoint Mikel Arteta as their next boss, as they look to find Unai Emery's permanent replacement.

Ian Wright has urged Arsenal to bring in Mikel Arteta as their new manager on Twitter, and has insisted that he ‘doesn’t care’ what the players think of the appointment.

Wright looks set to get his wish at Arsenal, as Arteta is about to take charge at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Guardian.

Some supporters have doubts that Arsenal’s players will not react well Arteta’s appointment, as he is so inexperienced.

However, Wright insists that he does not care about the players’ opinions of the appointment.

To be honest I don't care what the players think - with my chest!!!!!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 19, 2019

Arteta has a huge task on his hands at Arsenal, as he looks to spark a drastic improvement at the North London side.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, with both Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg failing to get the best out of the current squad this season.

The Independent claim that there are now concerns around Arsenal over whether the players actually care enough about the club, and one of Arteta's first tasks will be to ensure that the squad start pulling in the same direction.

Arsenal are next in action against Everton at the weekend.