How to watch the Olympia Horse Show 2019 - on TV, live and highlights on the BBC

The 2019 edition of the Olympia Horse Show is here but how can you follow the action?

Despite not being a dedicated sports channel, the BBC still manages to bring viewers a huge range of varied and sporting action throughout the year.

While football is obviously the biggest draw for many, athletics, rugby and much more still manage to get coverage on a regular basis.

Now, in the days leading up to Christmas, the BBC is bringing fans a sport, or a range of sports, that rarely gets coverage outside of the Olympics, equestrian.

The Olympia Horse Show is an annual event and for 2019, coverage of the action will be brought to TV viewers via the BBC.

ON TV THIS CHRISTMAS: Your complete guide to Christmas films on TV this year

What is the Olympia Horse show?

The Olympia London International Horse Show, to give you its full title, is one of the biggest events in the equestrian calendar and has been held each year in its current form since 1907.

Held over seven days during the week before Christmas, the Olympia Horse Show is a celebration of all things equine and features several events which act as qualifiers for FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports) competitions as well as providing some stunning entertainment for those watching live or on TV.

The Olympia Horse Show is best known for its showjumping competitions but also features the likes of horse showing, driving, mounted games, dog agility and more recently dressage.

The #OlympiaHorse2019 arena ready and waiting for Day Four! Who’s coming to today’s performances? pic.twitter.com/keOHLaYjql — Olympia Horse Show (@olympiahorse) December 19, 2019

Where is it held?

The internationally recognised event is held at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London (also known as Olympia London) each year, hence the name of the show itself.

The venue, which has a maximum capacity of 10,000, often plays host to global trade exhibitions, conferences and other such events but each year, in the run-up to Christmas, it is transformed into a horse lover's paradise for the annual Horse Show.

How to watch

For years, the Olympia Horse Show has been covered by the BBC and that is indeed the case once again in 2019 with a range of highlights and live shows on offer over the course of the event.

The 2019 edition is held between December 16th and 22nd with events spanning the course of the week.

The BBC will be covering a range of events from across the show on BBC Two as well as via the red button and online through BBC iPlayer.

The full schedule of the BBC's coverage is as follows although the times are subject to change:

Dressage World Cup | Tuesday 17th December – Red Button and Digital Platforms 19:25 to 22:10

Puissance | Wednesday 18th December – Red Button and Digital Platforms 21:15 to 22:15

Christmas Cracker Friday 20th December – Red Button and Digital Platforms 18:40 to 22:30

Olympia 2019 - general | Saturday 21st December – BBC TWO HD and Digital Platforms 13:45 to 16:30

Olympia Grand Prix | Sunday 22nd December – Red Button and Digital Platforms 18:00 to 22:25

Olympia Grand Prix Highlights | Monday 23 December – BBC TWO HD and Digital Platforms 07:55 to 08:55

Some events will also be streamed via the FEI and Olympia Horse Show's respective YouTube channels.

If you live outside of the UK, coverage can be found via FEI TV, a pay-to-view service which can be subscribed to for £12.99 p/m or £64.99 p/y although there is a month's free trial available as well.