Gay kiss in The Rise of Skywalker is a huge let down that Disney needs to learn from

It's one of those "blink and you'll miss it" moments.

The gay kiss in The Rise of Skywalker has become a huge talking point since the release of Star Wars' latest instalment.

It's the cinematic event we've all been waiting for since Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi divided fans back in 2017. When J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens surfaced in December 2015, it looked like the new trilogy would be very familiar but a crowdpleaser all the same.

However, Rian's subsequent entry proved that it would be a rocky road to success.

Many felt that it made some seriously misguided narrative decisions, whilst also adding characters that felt totally unnecessary. Sure, it has a wealth of haters, but there are also legions of fans who love it dearly - and for good reason.

In the lead-up to The Rise of Skywalker's release, audiences wondered how many risks it would take...

Gay kiss in The Rise of Skywalker

There are some shocking reveals laced throughout the narrative, but at the moment, the internet is engaged in a discussion of the gay kiss in The Rise of Skywalker.

That's right, it's in there.

Towards the very end of the film, there is a shot which features two unnamed female Resistance fighters kissing in celebration. It's attracted a lot of attention, but actually, it's just something which occurs in the background.

As you'd imagine, the prevalence of the kiss (or rather lack thereof) has stirred quite the online discussion.

Audiences react to the gay kiss in The Rise of Skywalker on Twitter

A number of reactions have surfaced on Twitter already.

One recently wrote: "Shut up about the Star Wars gay kiss... It was amongst LOTS of people hugging and kissing, so it didn’t seem forced and it wasn’t made a spectacle of either..."

Check out some more below:

Film news reporting: "Star Wars has a gay kiss in the background for one second. What a historic triumph for LGBT people and a win for-"



Me, an LGBT: pic.twitter.com/oLMg9ZtcKJ — Soalric Holt Parker (@Soalric) December 18, 2019

lol @ star wars being like: gay rights! these two unnamed characters kiss — half awake in a fake empire (@puppethusbandry) December 19, 2019

Wow the gay representation in Star Wars is 2 unnamed women at the end of the film that kiss for like 1 second wow haha who could’ve guessed that — Auditio (@NorbitGX) December 18, 2019

(1/2) don't get me wrong, the fact that this is the first gay kiss in star wars history is great, but this was literally just the writers randomly throwing in a gay kiss for brownie points. — Cas ️‍ (@fatlittlegayman) December 18, 2019

i read there’s a cute little lesbian kiss in the new star wars movie A WIN FOR THE GAYS — noni (@koip0nd) December 18, 2019

Gay kiss in The Rise of Skywalker: Thoughts

It's very disheartening to see some on Twitter denouncing the film solely based on the scene's inclusion - yeah, seriously.

The kiss isn't made a spectacle or anything in the film, which makes sense considering the character's kissing aren't ones we are familiar with. If it was any of the major characters in the series, we're sure it would be in close-up.

It genuinely is great to see that a Star Wars film features a gay kiss, but arguably, it's not the triumph some are painting it to be. There was definitely more potential to spotlight LGBTQ relationships in the trilogy, so it's not exactly worth showering them with praise simply for showing a gay kiss in the background of a shot.

When the news emerged, people justifiably began to predict which of the major characters it could be between. So, after the realisation, it feels like a bit of a let down really.

