Five best electric toothbrushes from £20 to £120!

It’s a Christmas gift as old as hills, the gift of a toothbrush. Still, who doesn't want bright white teeth and a glossy smile this holiday season.

Legend has it there was a fourth wise man set to give Jesus a toothbrush but he got distracted by the Black Friday sales.

With the world set to enter a new decade and technology making downright silly strides, owning an electric toothbrush can make your dental care as thorough and easy as possible.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite tools to keep your gnashers gleaming and healthy. Just remember to floss, we can’t help you there - only you can do that.

Oral-B Genius X - £120

HITC says: Who doesn’t need AI when they brush? This super techy brush is as clever as it gets.

Oral-B have really delivered with the Genius X. Not only is it the techiest toothbrush on our list but it's also the most fashionably designed.

The headline feature is the inclusion of artificial intelligence. Although this may seem ridiculous, if you have the sort of dough to blow on a toothbrush then the Genius X will launch you into the future of brushing,

You connect your brush with the Oral-B app and you are given real time feedback on your brush; telling you how much of your mouth you covered, where you applied too much pressure and how to improve your brushing. We found the feedback really helpful and if you’re serious about dental care then this is the brush for you.

There are a host of other useful features such as the brush automatically slowing down if you are putting too much pressure on your gums and the fortnight long battery life. We were big fans of the six cleaning modes that cater for everything from whitening to sensitive teeth.

Where to buy: Boots

Colgate ProClinical Whitening - £18.99

HITC says: A great budget option with succinctly helpful features.

There may be no bells and whistles but at a cost shy of 20 quid, you can’t argue with the Colgate Pro. The ProClinical Whitening brush is handy without being too futuristic.

The battery life clocks in at an impressive 40 brushes and will fully charge over 10 hours.

With the ideal brushing routine lasting two minutes we found an automatic little beep at each thirty second interval very helpful, as it prodded you to move onto another section of your mouth.

Where to buy: Amazon

Oral-B Pro 2 2500 - £30

HITC says: A sleek brush that offers great value for money.

The budget version of the Genius X, the Oral-B Pro 2500 still does everything you’d want from your toothbrush.

At just £30 this model still clocks in an impressive 40,000 pulses and 8,000 oscillations a minute. The Pro 2500 model also has the same pressure sensitive technology that eases up on your gums if you’re applying too much pressure.

You can choose between gum care and daily cleaning and while this is less of a range than more high end models you can’t quibble at this price.

The battery gives a fortnight’s brushing time and you have a helpful warning light to keep you from running out of juice on short notice.

Where to buy: Amazon

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 - £89.98

HITC says: A clever and efficient piece of kit.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 is packed with handy features and offers great value for money.

The pressure sensor is super handy for those of us that are guilty of being over zealous brushers. You can choose from standard, gum care and whitening modes, which is about as complicated as brushing ever needs to be.

There is a handy LED light on the front which will flash when you need to replace the brush heads, and they should last about three months per piece.

One of our favourite features was the noise - there wasn’t much of it. Many high powered electric toothbrushes make quite a racket but our teeth felt clean and fresh without making a din.

Where to buy: Amazon

Oral-B Teen White - £34.99

HITC says: The perfect buy if you’re shopping for your angsty tween.

If you’re looking to gift a toothbrush to a tyke this Christmas then this is the must buy.

With a brush head specially designed for young mouths, our tester was pleased with the comfort and thoroughness with which the Teen White navigated their braces.

As with most electric brushes these days, there is a pressure sensor to avoid going too hard on gums and a battery that lasts a fortnight.

If you’re trying to push your kid into looking after their teeth better then you’re in luck as this toothbrush can be paired with an app that provides feedback on your brushing. They love apps don’t they, the kids?

Where to buy: Amazon

HITC best buy: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100

You cannot do better for value for money than the Philips Sonicare. Although others are offering mountains of different features and techy enhancements, you really don’t need all the bells and whistles when it comes to brushing your teeth. You need to floss, use a Philips Sonicare and stay on top of charging and replacing your brush heads.