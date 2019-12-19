Ex-Manchester United man sends message to Takumi Minamino after joining Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Red Bull Salzburg ace Takumi Minamino.

It may still only be December, but Liverpool have already wrapped up their first January signing weeks in advance.

Last week, reports broke that Liverpool wanted to sign Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino, and were closing in on a bargain deal.

Thanks to a £7.25million release clause in Minamino's deal, Liverpool have been able to swoop in and secure the Japanese star's signature ahead of January.

Minamino starred against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season, registering a goal and an assist at Anfield before impressing in the return fixture earlier this month.

The 24-year-old – who can play out wide, up front or as an attacking midfielder – has racked up nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, posting impressive numbers.

Now, Liverpool have confirmed the arrival of Minamino ahead of January 1st, and he has received a message from a player who knows Jurgen Klopp very well.

Minamino won't be the first Japanese player to feature under Klopp, as international teammate Shinji Kagawa made his name under Klopp, playing for him at Borussia Dortmund in two separate spells.

Now, Kagawa – who played for Liverpool's bigger rivals Manchester United between his stints with Klopp – has taken to Twitter to send a message to Minamino, stating '“Congrats! You are starting the best challenge! Believe in yourself and do your best under the best manager in the world!”, praising Klopp massively – and everyone will hope that Minamino enjoys the same success Kagawa did.

That will be interesting, as whilst Kagawa starred under Klopp, he didn't make much of an impact with United, and Minamino must now look to succeed in the Premier League where Kagawa couldn't.