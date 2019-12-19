Everton forward Anthony Gordon shares what Duncan Ferguson said just before he came on

Everton forward Anthony Gordon made his senior Goodison Park debut last night.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has told the club’s official website that Duncan Ferguson was very encouraging before he came on last night.

Gordon made his first senior appearance for Everton at Goodison Park yesterday, and he helped the Toffees comeback from 2-0 down against Leicester.

Everton scored through Tom Davies and Leighton Baines, but were ultimately knocked out on penalties.

That meant that Gordon’s home debut didn’t have the happy ending the youngster was hoping for.

But the Everton prospect was still delighted to be handed the opportunity that he has been waiting so long for.

“Before I came on, [Duncan Ferguson] said to me just to show a bit of magic, give the fans something to be excited about and prove myself - prove why you’re here,” Gordon said.

“I’ve been ready. I’ve been working as hard as I can in training, taking advice from the senior players and just been champing at the bit to get my opportunity.

“I think training with the first team gets you up to their speed of play. The advice they give you just settles you right into the game.”

Gordon has been the stand out player for Everton’s development side this season, and is arguably the finest prospect at the club.

The youngster will now hope to remain in Everton’s first-team squad, despite their change of manager.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over at Goodison Park soon, but it remains to be seen how much importance he will place on promoting youngsters.