Everton fans react to Tom Davies's display against Leicester City

Everton managed to pick up a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the League Cup last night.

Everton fans are predicting big things for Tom Davies under Carlo Ancelotti, after he put in another encouraging performance last night.

Everton drew 2-2 with Leicester City at Goodison Park yesterday, before eventually losing on penalties.

Davies started in midfield alongside Mason Holgate in the contest, and he scored the goal which started an Everton comeback.

The Toffees went into the break 2-0 down against Leicester, but Davies finished brilliantly to get Duncan Ferguson’s side back in the game.

Leighton Baines then went on to score an equaliser, but it was all to no avail, as Everton lost on spot kicks.

Davies’s display did earn him plenty of plaudits though, and there are high hopes for the England youth international at Goodison Park, with a change of management expected soon.

Tom Davies will become the next Pirlo working with Ancelotti — Dale (@dalehathaway) December 18, 2019

I love that central midfield of Davies and Holgate, Ancelotti will turn them in to Pirlo and Gattuso — Lindsey (@LindseyC1878) December 18, 2019

Davies and Holgate are dominating the midfield, Holgate has found his place, and Davies is next level — A Williams (@adwill5) December 18, 2019

We've let Baines and Davies down there yenno. Only them 2 and Holgate who looked arsed until the hour mark. — Matty (@3andcaptain) December 18, 2019

Tough one to take at the end. Baines still class. Good to see the likes of Tom Davies stepping up and dragging us back into it. Spirit was great but Some of our football 1st half was terrible, literally didn't string 3 passes together. Some players need to go back to basics. — Jamie Hobson (@hobbo1983) December 19, 2019

Tom Davies was great 2night — john couch (@johncouch10) December 18, 2019

Ancelotti is predicted to be at the helm at Everton in the very near future.

The Toffees are next in action against Arsenal on Saturday, and it seems likely that will be Ferguson’s last game in temporary charge.