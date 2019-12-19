Quick links

Everton fans react to Tom Davies's display against Leicester City

John Verrall
Tom Davies of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on October 1, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Everton managed to pick up a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the League Cup last night.

Tom Davies of Everton scores his side's first goal during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Everton fans are predicting big things for Tom Davies under Carlo Ancelotti, after he put in another encouraging performance last night.

Everton drew 2-2 with Leicester City at Goodison Park yesterday, before eventually losing on penalties.

 

Davies started in midfield alongside Mason Holgate in the contest, and he scored the goal which started an Everton comeback.

The Toffees went into the break 2-0 down against Leicester, but Davies finished brilliantly to get Duncan Ferguson’s side back in the game.

Leighton Baines then went on to score an equaliser, but it was all to no avail, as Everton lost on spot kicks.

Davies’s display did earn him plenty of plaudits though, and there are high hopes for the England youth international at Goodison Park, with a change of management expected soon.

Ancelotti is predicted to be at the helm at Everton in the very near future.

The Toffees are next in action against Arsenal on Saturday, and it seems likely that will be Ferguson’s last game in temporary charge.

