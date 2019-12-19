Quick links

'Ffs', 'don't announce anything again': Some Everton fans rip into club update

Everton are looking for a new manager to take the Toffees reins while Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge at Goodison Park.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the latest announcement by the Toffees regarding the immediate future of Goodison Park caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Everton remain heavily linked with Carlo Ancelotti, multiple outlets including BBC Sport claiming that talks between the Italian and the Toffees are progressing, with the club hopeful of securing his services.

 

However, Everton have officially confirmed that Ferguson - who took the reins after the sacking of Marco Silva - is set to remain in charge of the Toffees for Saturday's Premier League home game against Arsenal.

The Goodison Park coach and stalwart has done a wonderful job with the Toffees in a short space of time, winning against Chelsea, drawing at Manchester United and only losing on penalties to Leicester City in the League Cup quarter-final after fighting back from two goals down.

Here is what some Everton fans have made of the latest statement - some frustration regarding the club making multiple announcements on what is essentially just the continuation of the current state of affairs:

Ferguson will once again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell and Francis Jeffers, and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

