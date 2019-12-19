'Ffs', 'don't announce anything again': Some Everton fans rip into club update

Everton are looking for a new manager to take the Toffees reins while Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge at Goodison Park.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the latest announcement by the Toffees regarding the immediate future of Goodison Park caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Everton remain heavily linked with Carlo Ancelotti, multiple outlets including BBC Sport claiming that talks between the Italian and the Toffees are progressing, with the club hopeful of securing his services.

However, Everton have officially confirmed that Ferguson - who took the reins after the sacking of Marco Silva - is set to remain in charge of the Toffees for Saturday's Premier League home game against Arsenal.

The Goodison Park coach and stalwart has done a wonderful job with the Toffees in a short space of time, winning against Chelsea, drawing at Manchester United and only losing on penalties to Leicester City in the League Cup quarter-final after fighting back from two goals down.

Here is what some Everton fans have made of the latest statement - some frustration regarding the club making multiple announcements on what is essentially just the continuation of the current state of affairs:

Feel like you'll be doing these club statements for the next 20 years — Adam (@adxmEFC) 19 December 2019

Lovely stuff that hope he ends without losing in 90 mins but even if we do lose. If you told me we'd get 4 points from Chelsea, United an arsenal I wouldn't of believed it he's gave them a massive kick up the arse. Playing for the badge an showing passion has always been #EFC way — Jordan Tierney (@JordanTierney96) 19 December 2019

I can live with dunc in charge again — BILLO (@POPEYETOM1) 19 December 2019

Always late as usual

I hope we give him a proper send off by winning — Nigerian Toffee (@NaijaToffee) 19 December 2019

think we knew this before you did pal — Joanne (@Joannecolaa) 19 December 2019

Hope he signs off unbeaten he deserves so much credit for the turnaround well in Dunc — Andy Francis (@andy_francis2) 19 December 2019

Legend — Liam (@Liam56153047) 19 December 2019

Hurrah — Estelle Nic Aedhín (@Stelly30) 19 December 2019

Why don’t you just do one statement saying that Big Dunc is in charge until further notice? Then, when you get someone else, you can announce that Big Dunc isn’t the manger anymore. After that, you can make one last club statement announcing your new full time manger’s name ✅ — Kerry Daniels Googling (@kezmodo) 19 December 2019

Don’t announce anything again and leave the manager as a surprise for Burnley — ŞΔM (@SamG_9) 19 December 2019

U got me there — james gavan (@james_gavo3) 19 December 2019

We know ffs — • (@efcjosh___) 19 December 2019

Ferguson will once again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell and Francis Jeffers, and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.