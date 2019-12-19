Anthony Gordon sends message to Everton fans, some respond

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson gave the Toffees prodigy game time at Goodison Park last night.

Everton academy prodigy Anthony Gordon has posted a heartfelt message to the Toffees fanbase following his Goodison Park debut in last night's League Cup quarter-final clash.

The 18-year-old, widely regarded as one of the Goodison Park academy's best prospects, has been sensational for David Unsworth's side over the past few seasons.

Gordon was never picked for a senior game by former boss Marco Silva, besides the odd spot on the bench, but last night, Toffees caretaker Duncan Ferguson brought him on as an 84th-minute substitute against Leicester.

Unfortunately, there wasn't to be a fairytale ending to the night for Gordon and Everton, despite forcing a penalty shootout after coming from two goals down, but it was nonetheless a special moment in the teenager's career.

Here is Gordon's message to the Everton fanbase:

Dream come true to make my home debut, the atmosphere was unbelievable. Devasting way to lose but the lads showed great character to come back pic.twitter.com/gnA3iAvDHK — Anthony Gordon (@anthonygordon59) 19 December 2019

And here is how some fans responded on social media:

Well in mate, happy for you to come on the pitch. Hopefully the start of many more. We’ll move on from tonight — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) 19 December 2019

Congratulations, mate! You played great. Your first home game of many, I’m sure. — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) 19 December 2019

Congratulations! You did brilliantly, great tracking back at the end there. Keep on pushing. — Jamie Yates (@mrjamieyates) 19 December 2019

Good lad fairplay mate — Steven Verhoeven (@steverhoeven) 19 December 2019

Hard luck lad, delighted you got a chance. Keep working and you’ll prove how boss you are — Lee (@1878Lee) 19 December 2019

Head down mate, work hard, become a blues legend! You have all the ability, the rest is in your mind, don’t think big! Think bigger!! Good luck AG! — COYB! (@1shotsi) 19 December 2019

Hopefully we see you get game time in prem good luck fella — Jay Smith (@Jayowen9Jay) 19 December 2019

Well done kid, long overdue and did well when you came on. ⚪ — Liam Dempsey (@StreetEnd056) 19 December 2019

Played boss whilst you were on that pitch tonight. Keep it up fella, can’t wait to see more of you kid — Callum (@callumtaitt) 19 December 2019

Well done Anthony, you have a really bright future ahead of you. Delighted to see you at Goodison tonight. #EFC #NSNO — pmaccap (@paulmcparlan) 19 December 2019

Gordon, capped for England at Under-18s level, became the sixth youngest player to feature for Everton's first team when - aged 16 years 286 days - he came on as a substitute in the Toffees' 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol in December 2017 (official Toffees website).

Up until last night, that remained his only senior appearance for Everton, but with the Goodison Park breakthrough now made and a new manager on the horizon, who knows what the future holds for the Toffees prodigy.