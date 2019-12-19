Quick links

Anthony Gordon sends message to Everton fans, some respond

Giuseppe Labellarte
Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson gave the Toffees prodigy game time at Goodison Park last night.

Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Everton academy prodigy Anthony Gordon has posted a heartfelt message to the Toffees fanbase following his Goodison Park debut in last night's League Cup quarter-final clash.

The 18-year-old, widely regarded as one of the Goodison Park academy's best prospects, has been sensational for David Unsworth's side over the past few seasons.

Gordon was never picked for a senior game by former boss Marco Silva, besides the odd spot on the bench, but last night, Toffees caretaker Duncan Ferguson brought him on as an 84th-minute substitute against Leicester.

 

Unfortunately, there wasn't to be a fairytale ending to the night for Gordon and Everton, despite forcing a penalty shootout after coming from two goals down, but it was nonetheless a special moment in the teenager's career.

Here is Gordon's message to the Everton fanbase:

And here is how some fans responded on social media:

Gordon, capped for England at Under-18s level, became the sixth youngest player to feature for Everton's first team when - aged 16 years 286 days - he came on as a substitute in the Toffees' 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol in December 2017 (official Toffees website).

Up until last night, that remained his only senior appearance for Everton, but with the Goodison Park breakthrough now made and a new manager on the horizon, who knows what the future holds for the Toffees prodigy.

