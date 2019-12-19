Duncan Ferguson reacts to Moise Kean's performance for Everton last night

Everton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last night.

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson has told the Liverpool Echo that he was pleased with Moise Kean's performance against Leicester City.

The Toffees were 2-0 down at home to the Foxes in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, as Jonny Evans and James Maddison both found the net in the first half.

However, Tom Davies and a stunner from Leighton Baines brought Everton level, sending the game to penalties, where Leicester sneaked through to the semi-finals.

It was a disappointing end after such a great fightback, but Everton again showed heart under Ferguson as his time as caretaker comes to an end.

Saturday's game with Arsenal should be his final game as caretaker, and one of the key talking points from his time in charge has been Moise Kean.

The striker arrived with a big reputation over the summer, but has struggled to settle so far, and was substituted just 18 minutes after coming on against Manchester United on Sunday.

Kean was again brought on last night, and Ferguson praised his reaction to being substituted, adding that there was no issue between the pair whilst feeling the Italian striker really contributed to Everton's comeback.

“I spoke to him. No problems at all. We go again,” said Ferguson. “He was on board and I thought he did well tonight. We played him through the middle and he contributed, didn't he? Fair play to him and it was a good reaction. We go again on Saturday,” he added.