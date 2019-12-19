Duncan Ferguson names Everton player he thought was 'unbelievable'

Everton were knocked out of the League Cup by Leicester City last night.

Everton boss Duncan Ferguson has told the club’s official website that Leighton Baines was ‘unbelievable’ last night, and has suggested that Carlo Ancelotti could have a tough choice over who to pick at left-back.

Ancelotti is expected to take over from Ferguson at Everton in the near future, as reported by BBC Sport.

Ferguson did take charge of Everton last night though, as they drew 2-2 with Leicester City.

Baines scored a long-range goal which took the game to penalties, as he once again showed the quality he possesses.

Everton went on to lose the tie on spot kicks, but Ferguson was very impressed by Baines’s display.

And the interim boss has suggested that picking between Baines and Lucas Digne could be a difficult choice for Ancelotti now.

"Leighton was unbelievable tonight," said Ferguson. "What choice we've got [at left-back].

"But the players are gutted, I'm gutted.

"The second half was much better. We were too passive in the first half.

"We changed the shape after the break, which put more pressure on the ball and gave us belief. We just came up short in the end.”

Ferguson has sparked an upturn in Everton’s form since taking charge, and the hope is that Ancelotti can build on the club’s current momentum when he is announced.

Everton are next in action against Arsenal at the weekend, which looks set to be Ferguson's last game in temporary charge.