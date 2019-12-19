Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Duncan Ferguson names Everton player he thought was 'unbelievable'

John Verrall
Duncan Ferguson celebrates after the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton were knocked out of the League Cup by Leicester City last night.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson gestures from the sidelines during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Everton boss Duncan Ferguson has told the club’s official website that Leighton Baines was ‘unbelievable’ last night, and has suggested that Carlo Ancelotti could have a tough choice over who to pick at left-back.

Ancelotti is expected to take over from Ferguson at Everton in the near future, as reported by BBC Sport.

Ferguson did take charge of Everton last night though, as they drew 2-2 with Leicester City.

Baines scored a long-range goal which took the game to penalties, as he once again showed the quality he possesses.

 

Everton went on to lose the tie on spot kicks, but Ferguson was very impressed by Baines’s display.

And the interim boss has suggested that picking between Baines and Lucas Digne could be a difficult choice for Ancelotti now.

"Leighton was unbelievable tonight," said Ferguson. "What choice we've got [at left-back].

"But the players are gutted, I'm gutted.

Leighton Baines of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on October 1, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

"The second half was much better. We were too passive in the first half.

"We changed the shape after the break, which put more pressure on the ball and gave us belief. We just came up short in the end.”

Ferguson has sparked an upturn in Everton’s form since taking charge, and the hope is that Ancelotti can build on the club’s current momentum when he is announced.

Everton are next in action against Arsenal at the weekend, which looks set to be Ferguson's last game in temporary charge.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch