Report: Nottingham Forest lead race to sign £2m Premier League fringe man

Konstantinos Mavropanos hasn't played a Premier League game for Arsenal this season and a loan move to Championship chasers Forest would certainly help.

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos could be on his way to Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window, according to Sportime, with the Greece U21 international expected to leave the Emirates on loan.

The 6ft 4ins powerhouse moved to England almost two years ago in a £2 million deal from PAS Giannina but, after an impressive start to life at Arsenal and an outstanding performance away to Manchester United at Old Trafford, a series of unfortunate injuries have curtailed his progress.

Mavropanos’s only first-team appearance this season came in the 2-2 Europa League draw at Standard Liege last week – so he would certainly benefit from a short-term spell away from the Premier League underachievers.

And reports from the continent suggest that the City Ground could be his destination with Forest’s Greek owner, shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, seemingly opening the door for a move to the East Midlands.

Forest were battered 4-0 at home by Sheffield Wednesday last time out with the usually reliable Michael Dawson and Joe Worrall enduring an afternoon to forget, but Sabri Lamouchi’s side still have the fourth best defensive record in the Championship.

Tobias Figueiredo, Chema Rodriguez and Jack Robinson are also capable of playing at centre-half so the apparent interest in Mavropanos suggests that one of those could be sacrificed in January. Robinson should be safe, however, given his ability to slot in at left-back too.

And the chance to play regularly under the pragmatic Lamouchi should only aid the development of a giant 21-year-old whose size, strength and speed should help him thrive in an unforgiving division.