Report: Everton planning January bid for Ancelotti's former midfield maestro

Piotr Zielinski loved working with Carlo Ancelotti at Serie A giants Napoli but could a reunion be on the cards with Premier League Everton?

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to raid Napoli to reunite with Piotr Zielinski at Everton during his first transfer window in charge at Goodison Park, according to Milan News 24.

The former Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid boss has not yet been unveiled officially by the Toffees but it seems only a matter of time with The Sun reporting that the affable Italian has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal worth a staggering £50 million.

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has promised that there will be funds available for Ancelotti to mould an underachieving side in his own image and, if reports from Italy are to be believed, one of Napoli’s most exciting players could reunite with the 60-year-old on Merseyside.

Poland international Zielinski is the epitome of the modern central midfielder; he is dynamic, technically gifted, carries the ball with poise and is capable of firing long-range rockets into the top corner.

And the report claims that Everton could make an official offer in the next few weeks with Zielinski likely to provide competition for the unconvincing Gylfi Sigurdsson in the number ten role or potentially offering a creative, progressive option in a deeper midfield position.

Zielinski is a regular at Napoli but he would surely be tempted by the chance to work with the famously likeable Ancelotti again, having expressed his admiration for a veteran coach as recently as last week.

“The coach is a great number one. We do not decide anything, we are always with the coach, he is a great man and coach,” he told Sky.

