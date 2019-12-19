Quick links

Sunderland

Watford

League One

Joy Mukena has a new club one week after Sunderland trial

Danny Owen
General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Watford and Tottenham Hotspur defender Joy Mukena appeared to be on the verge of joining League One Sunderland earlier in December.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Joy Mukena has been unveiled by non-league Bracknell Town.

Why are we telling you this, you ask? Well, because the former Watford defender was on trial at Sunderland a week ago and seemingly impressed the staff at the Stadium of Light.

A classy 20-year-old centre-back, Mukena wore the famous red and white stripes during a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City’s U23s earlier this week. And reserve team coach Elliott Dickman was full of praise for a young defender who, after failing to make the grade at Vicarage Road, appeared well placed to earn himself a contract on Wearside.

 

“He’s been in for about ten days now, so we’ll have a look and a chat and see where we’re going from there,” Dickman told the Sunderland Echo.

“He’s come in and given his all. We played Spennymoor last week and he’s played in that game, so he’s had two full games. Fair play to the lad, he’s been a credit and he’s conducted himself well.”

For whatever reason, however, Sunderland soon decided against adding Mukena to their already lengthy list of centre-halves.

And a player who once turned out for Tottenham Hotspur in his youth will now be looking to take the Jamie Vardy route to the top of the English game, having dropped all the way down to the Isthmian League South Central Division with Bracknell Town.

The Robins are currently in second place in the regional, eighth tier of English football and Mukena has already made his debut, less than 24 hours after signing, against Hornchuch.

Only time will tell whether a player who came so close to joining fallen giants Sunderland has the potential to make his stay in non-league a short one.

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Birmingham City at Stadium of Light on December 23, 2017 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch