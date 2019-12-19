'He's terrible': Arsenal fans react to Nottingham Forest speculation

Konstantinos Mavropanos hasn't played a Premier League game for Arsenal this season and Championship challengers Forest could offer him a fresh start.

If Arsenal fans were hoping that Konstantinos Mavropanos would end up as Greece’s answer to Tony Adams (Antonis Adamis if you will) they will once again have been left feeling a little let down by another of Arsene Wenger’s supposed 'rough diamonds'.

The 21-year-old centre-back might not have joined Park Chu-Yong, Francis Jeffers and Ryo Miyaichi in the Gunners hall of fame for all the wrong reasons but, after an excellent start to life in North London, a £2 million signing from PAS Gianina has fallen well down the pecking order.

Mavropanos has made just one first-team appearance for Arsenal this season with the increasingly error-prone David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, for whatever reason, still firmly established as the club’s first-choice central defensive partnership.

That Man of the Match performance on his Premier League debut at Old Trafford feels like light years away.

And, according to Sportime, Mavropanos could be offered a fresh start in the January transfer window. Nottingham Forest, owned by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis these days, are leading the chase to sign the 6ft 4ins man-mountain next month.

But how do Arsenal supporters feel about the potential departure of a man who surely deserves a second chance?

