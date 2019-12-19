Quick links

Arsenal

Nottingham Forest

Premier League

Championship

'He's terrible': Arsenal fans react to Nottingham Forest speculation

Danny Owen
A general view of the City Ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on January 01, 2019 in Nottingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Konstantinos Mavropanos hasn't played a Premier League game for Arsenal this season and Championship challengers Forest could offer him a fresh start.

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege,...

If Arsenal fans were hoping that Konstantinos Mavropanos would end up as Greece’s answer to Tony Adams (Antonis Adamis if you will) they will once again have been left feeling a little let down by another of Arsene Wenger’s supposed 'rough diamonds'.

The 21-year-old centre-back might not have joined Park Chu-Yong, Francis Jeffers and Ryo Miyaichi in the Gunners hall of fame for all the wrong reasons but, after an excellent start to life in North London, a £2 million signing from PAS Gianina has fallen well down the pecking order.

Mavropanos has made just one first-team appearance for Arsenal this season with the increasingly error-prone David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, for whatever reason, still firmly established as the club’s first-choice central defensive partnership.

Fellaini of Manchester United wins a header over Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on April 29, 2018...

That Man of the Match performance on his Premier League debut at Old Trafford feels like light years away.

And, according to Sportime, Mavropanos could be offered a fresh start in the January transfer window. Nottingham Forest, owned by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis these days, are leading the chase to sign the 6ft 4ins man-mountain next month.

But how do Arsenal supporters feel about the potential departure of a man who surely deserves a second chance?

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal is closed down by Felipe Avenatti of Liege during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch