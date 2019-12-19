Do Daniel Levy's comments extend to West Ham?

Tottenham chairman says he is not afraid to sell to a rival.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy gave an interview to the Evening Standard this week in which the topic of transfers came up.

Levy was quizzed about Christian Eriksen, and potential links to Manchester United, and said Tottenham are not afraid to sell to another Premier League side.

He said: "We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals."

Spurs did show this in 2017 when they sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City too. Eriksen's expiring contract gives Tottenham a weak hand to deal with and this January is their last chance to cash in.

One question to be asked about Levy's comments is whether his comments extend to rivals West Ham?

There is no love lost between the two clubs, from rows about stadiums, to transfer dealings in the past.

Levy once personally blocked the sale of Emmanuel Adebayor to the Hammers despite the striker agreeing terms with the club, BBC Sport reported.

Spurs eventually had to pay Adebayor to leave, but Levy got his way.

The Daily Express reported in the summer that West Ham had a deadline day loan move for Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama has barely played for Tottenham this season and is an afterthought among their multiple midfield options.

He needs a January transfer, and it is possible West Ham choose to revisit their summer interest given their recent struggles.

We might soon find out whether West Ham remain off limits still with regard to Tottenham transfers, or if Levy is becoming more relaxed about who he sells to.