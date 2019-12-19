Quick links

Chris Wilder confirms Sheffield United held transfer talks with player who cost £20m in the summer

Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield looks on before the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Sheffield United are due to face the Brighton and Hove Albion striker on Saturday.

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United held discussions with the Brighton and Hove Albion striker, Neal Maupay, about a move to Bramall Lane.

United were strongly credited with an interest in Maupay, who eventually signed for Brighton for a reported fee of £20 million from Brentford earlier this year.

The Blades strengthened their own front line through the acquisitions of Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset, but Maupay has scored as many Premier League goals as the two of them combined (seven). 

 

That is perhaps of little concern to Sheffield United, though, with Wilder's team six positions and five points better off than Brighton, their opponents on Saturday afternoon.

And speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield ahead of the Blades' trip to the Amex Stadium, the boss said: "We had discussions with him (Brentford). There was a number of players.

"I think quite a few of the clubs were sort of fishing in the same pond at the time.

"We wanted to improve at the top of the pitch and obviously Neal was a player that we knew a lot about through his exploits and fantastic performances at Brentford in the Championship."

Neal Maupay of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16,...

Should Sheffield United avoid defeat at Brighton they will set a new Premier League record for away games unbeaten (nine) by a newly-promoted side.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

